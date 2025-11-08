Off-duty state trooper involved in shooting stemming from ‘personal matters,’ Eagle Pass police say

Ivan Rodriguez (pictured) was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police said he was involved in a shooting with off-duty police officer Pedro Elizondo (not pictured) at the Mall De Las Aguilas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2025. Rodriguez was identified by police in a news release as the "offender in this incident."

EAGLE PASS, Texas – One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that may have stemmed from “personal matters,” according to the Eagle Pass Police Department.

Police said they responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Mall De Las Aguilas, according to a news release.

Pedro Elizondo and Ivan Rodriguez were located with gunshot wounds and transported to a local emergency room, the release states.

Rodriguez, 34, was taken into custody upon his release from the emergency room. In the release, Rodriguez was identified as the “offender.”

Elizondo, an off-duty state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, was taken to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment. It is unclear whether he will be taken into custody following a potential release.

Rodriguez was remanded to a detention center and placed on a $175,000 bond.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Public Safety and Precinct 2 constables assisted with the incident.

The department stated the investigation is ongoing.

