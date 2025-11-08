Woman detained after shooting her boyfriend on Southeast Side, police say SAPD: Man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Avondale Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 61-year-old woman was detained after allegedly shooting her boyfriend on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Avondale Avenue.
According to a preliminary SAPD report, the woman told officers she shot the man.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.
The woman was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report states.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
