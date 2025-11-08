Woman detained after shooting her boyfriend on Southeast Side, police say

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Avondale Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A 61-year-old woman was detained after allegedly shooting her boyfriend on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, the woman told officers she shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.

The woman was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

