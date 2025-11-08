Man found dead after shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, witnesses reported seeing a man dressed in all black fleeing the area on foot.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. No arrests have been

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

