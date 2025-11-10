State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County, authorities say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A state trooper was injured and multiple people were detained after the driver of a stolen vehicle led authorities on a chase from McMullen County to the South Side of San Antonio, according to a law enforcement source.

The chase began Monday afternoon in McMullen County after deputies spotted the stolen vehicle that authorities said was from Bexar County.

The driver of the car traveled north on Highway 16, leading McMullen County authorities on a multi-county chase through Atascosa and Bexar counties.

The chase ended near the intersection of Kingsride Boulevard and Applewhite Road on the city’s South Side, south of Loop 410.

A law enforcement source said multiple spike strips were used to stop the vehicle. One of the strips caused the vehicle to crash into other cars.

A state trooper in one of the cars was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The driver fled on foot but was caught by Atascosa County deputies, who assisted in the chase.

The law enforcement source also said several undocumented immigrants were detained at the scene.

