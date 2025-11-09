Woman injured in suspected West Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after being injured Saturday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

She was found unresponsive on the ground in the 7900 block of Military Drive with a bloody nose, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with “critical” injuries, SAPD said.

Police suspect that the woman was hit by a vehicle in a possible hit-and-run.

There were no witnesses to the incident, police said, and a suspect has not yet been identified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

