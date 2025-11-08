Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a truck towing a trailer on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Woodlawn Avenue and North Elmendorf Street.

Police said the man was riding a 2009 Suzuki SFV 650 motorcycle westbound on Woodlawn Avenue when a 2024 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a “large” trailer attempted to make a left turn onto North Elmendorf Street and collided with him.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

According to a Saturday SAPD preliminary report, the driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

