Bicyclist injured after being allegedly ‘side-swept’ by VIA bus on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male riding a bicycle was hospitalized after being allegedly “side-swept” by a VIA bus driver on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Quentin Drive.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, the bicyclist was riding southbound on Fredericksburg Road when the VIA bus, traveling in the same direction, “side-swept” him, causing him to fall off his bicycle.

Police said the bicyclist suffered a “bodily injury” and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The VIA bus did not remain at the scene after the crash, police said. As of Sunday morning, the driver has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

