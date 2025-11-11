BCSO: Child behind wheel crashes into neighbor’s truck in west Bexar County; Woman arrested

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman arrested on multiple charges is accused of telling a child to move a vehicle out of a driveway before the child crashed into a neighbor’s car, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO preliminary report said that deputies responded to the crash around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 4200 block of Gossan Springs in far west Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

Ladeja Pickett, 25, was taken into custody on charges of injury to a child and endangering a child, the sheriff’s office said. She was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Monday morning, jail records show.

Pickett told investigators that she and others were putting up Christmas decorations at the home. At some point, according to BCSO, she asked a child under 10 years old to move a vehicle.

The child knew where the car keys were and retrieved them on their own, according to Pickett.

The sheriff’s office said the child later lost control of the vehicle and jumped out of it before it crashed into a neighbor’s truck.

The child’s injuries included a forehead laceration as well as a road rash on their leg.

It is unclear what the relationship is between Pickett and the child.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to KSAT that Pickett is not the child’s mother.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: