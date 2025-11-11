Teen found with gunshot wound on South Side, hospitalized in critical condition, SAPD says Officers responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday Officers responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Somerset Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A teen was found with a gunshot wound on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Somerset Road.
Police said the teen, who is male and possibly 16 years old, had a gunshot wound to the stomach area.
Information about the shooter is unknown, police said, but people in the area said they heard a gunshot nearby.
Additional information was not immediately available.
