Teen found with gunshot wound on South Side, hospitalized in critical condition, SAPD says

Officers responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Somerset Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was found with a gunshot wound on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the teen, who is male and possibly 16 years old, had a gunshot wound to the stomach area.

Information about the shooter is unknown, police said, but people in the area said they heard a gunshot nearby.

Additional information was not immediately available.

