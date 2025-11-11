Skip to main content
Local News

Teen found with gunshot wound on South Side, hospitalized in critical condition, SAPD says

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Officers responded to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Somerset Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was found with a gunshot wound on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Somerset Road.

Police said the teen, who is male and possibly 16 years old, had a gunshot wound to the stomach area.

Information about the shooter is unknown, police said, but people in the area said they heard a gunshot nearby.

Additional information was not immediately available.

