Local News

Person shot, killed on North Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened near Lockhill Selma Road and NW Military Highway

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

A file image of a SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was shot and killed on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 11200 block of Belair Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and NW Military Highway.

Details about the shooting are unknown at this time, but a social media post from San Antonio police states the person was dead on arrival.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting around 7:20 p.m.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

