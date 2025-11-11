Person shot, killed on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was shot and killed on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 11200 block of Belair Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and NW Military Highway.

Details about the shooting are unknown at this time, but a social media post from San Antonio police states the person was dead on arrival.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting around 7:20 p.m.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

