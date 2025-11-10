Authorities identify 3 employees shot, killed at North Side landscape supply company

San Antonio police are investigating after a man allegedly fatally shot three people at a North Side landscape supply company on Nov. 8, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified the three employees who were shot and killed at a North Side landscape supply company over the weekend.

In a Monday preliminary report, SAPD identified the employees as 48-year-old Selvin Chacon, 38-year-old Sergio Chacon and 24-year-old Karen Bautista.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Stahl Road.

Police said Jose Hernandez Galo, who was also an employee of the company, began to shoot at other employees.

Selvin Chacon, Sergio Chacon and Bautista were all pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, multiple other employees fled the scene to seek safety as shots were fired.

Police said officers secured the area and found Hernandez Galo hours later with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Hernandez Galo’s and the victims’ official cause and manner of death.

While the motive for the shooting is currently unknown, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed it was not random on Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

