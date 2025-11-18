21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say

A narcotics investigation in Guadalupe County has led to 21 felony drug arrests and 31 felony charges, the Seguin Police Department said Monday. The mugshots are listed in alphabetical order (see names within the story).

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A narcotics investigation in Guadalupe County has led to 21 felony drug arrests and 31 felony charges, the Seguin Police Department said Monday.

Authorities wrapped up the months-long investigation, dubbed “Operation Low Key,” in October and November.

Recommended Videos

Police said the operation focused on narcotics trafficking in Seguin, New Braunfels and the greater Guadalupe County area.

According to police, the suspects were involved in distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and THC products.

Adam Lopez : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, <1g; Multiple outstanding warrants

Amanda Martinez : Possession of CS PG1, 1-4g

Abraham Martinez : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g; Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Anthony Riojas : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Augustine Robles : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g

David Medrano : Possession CS PG1, <1g

David Harris : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g; Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, <1g

Elias Velez : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g

Fidencio Magallanes : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Grace Harvey : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g; Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g; Prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Jimmy Hernandez III : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Jasmine Caudillo : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Joe Martinez : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, <1

Jonathan Smith : Manufacture/delivery CS PG2, 4-400g; Possession of marijuana, 4oz-5lbs

Laura Sabedra : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g; Manufacture/deliver CS PG1, <1g

Jose Garcia Jr. : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Robert Young : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g (2x); Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g (2x); Multiple outstanding warrants

Ramon Salazar III : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g

Sloan Taylor : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g

Scott Keller : Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 1-4g

Tommy Deleon: Manufacture/delivery CS PG1, 4-200g (2x)

All charges will be forwarded to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office, police said.

Read also: