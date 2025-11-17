Bexar County grand jury indicts Jonathan Joss shooting suspect for actor’s murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a man on Monday who admitted to pulling the trigger in the June deadly shooting of actor Jonathan Joss.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 57, is facing a murder charge in connection with the June 1 shooting, according to Bexar County court records.

Alvarez’s case has been assigned to Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, records show. Judge Joel Perez presides over that court.

Joss was shot just after 7 p.m. on June 1 in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road, the same site where Joss’ home caught fire back on Jan. 23.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report obtained by KSAT, Joss was at the property to check his mail. A witness told police they saw Alvarez park behind the vehicle Joss was in. Alvarez then began arguing with Joss outside the vehicle.

The witness also told officers that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss before he shot him with a rifle.

Joss, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 59.

After he was detained by an SAPD officer, Alvarez told the officer, “I shot him,” according to the SAPD report.

Three days after the shooting, Alvarez was released from the Bexar County jail after a judge set his bond at $200,000.

In a June 24 interview, Alvarez’s attorney, Nico LaHood, told KSAT that his client was defending himself.

“This was leading up, unfortunately,” LaHood said on June 24. “And, as you know, people in Texas have a right not to be a victim. You have a right to self-defense. You have a right to the defense of third persons legally and under the law, and we believe that applies here.”

It is unclear when Alvarez will make his next court appearance.

