‘King of the Hill’ honors late actor Jonathan Joss with onscreen tribute

Candles, flowers, and notes are placed at a makeshift memorial in San Antonio, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, for voice actor Jonathan Joss who was recently killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The new season of “King of the Hill” is honoring actor Jonathan Joss with an onscreen tribute.

Joss, who died two months ago and played the character John Redcorn, was shown at the end of the animated series’ new season.

The tribute showed a picture of John Redcorn and Jonathan Joss with his dog positioned side-by-side. On the screen, it said “In Loving Memory...Jonathan Joss.”

The new season began streaming on Aug. 4 on Hulu. It had been 15 years since the series stopped airing.

Joss was known for playing Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation” and for appearing in the 2010 Coen Brothers film “True Grit.”

When not acting in television shows and movies, Joss loved performing Native American folk rock.

Joss was a San Antonio native who attended McCollum High School and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University.

BACKGROUND

Joss was shot and killed outside of his property in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road just after 7 p.m. on June 1.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened during a feud with Joss’ neighbor, Sigredo Ceja Alvarez.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Joss’ death, police said.

Joss was 59 years old at the time of his death. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but there were ongoing issues tied to Joss’ home, as suggested by police reports and neighbor reactions.

Officers were called to Joss’ property over 60 times in less than two years, SAPD records show.

Police statements

While SAPD initially said Joss’ death was not motivated by his sexual orientation, they later amended their statement.

Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, had issued a public statement on social media describing how he and Joss were approached by a man “yelling homophobic slurs” at Joss before firing a weapon.

SAPD Chief William McManus held a community forum on June 5 with Pride San Antonio. He told reporters that their initial statement was “way, way, way premature.”

“Shouldn’t have done it,” McManus said, “It was way too soon before we had any real information. I will own that, and simply say again that we simply shouldn’t have done that. It was way too early in the process for any statement of that nature to be issued.”

However, due to Texas law, police have not labeled Joss’s murder as a hate crime.

Alvarez in custody

Alvarez’s attorney, Nico LaHood, has denied that his client committed a hate crime. He said that Alvarez was acting in self-defense.

“This accusation of a hate crime is completely antithetical to his character,” LaHood said. “This has nothing to do with sexual orientation. This has to do with a very long time of torment in that neighborhood.”

According to an SAPD report obtained by KSAT, Alvarez told officers, “I shot him,” immediately after he was taken into custody.

The report said a woman drove Joss and another person from Austin to his Dorsey Street property to check the mail.

The driver pulled into the driveway and parked while she waited for Joss and the other passenger, the report said.

Alvarez drove up and parked directly behind the woman’s car. The report said that the woman watched as an argument ensued between Joss and Alvarez. She told police that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss before firing a rifle.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. The report did not indicate a motive.

Alvarez was released from the Bexar County jail on Wednesday afternoon, a day after posting a $200,000 bail. His bond conditions include full house arrest, random drug testing and no possession of firearms.

A pre-indictment hearing is set for Aug. 19, according to court records.

