WATCH at 7 p.m.: Pride Center San Antonio to host vigil for actor Jonathan Joss on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio will host a vigil for actor Jonathon Joss on Sunday, a week after he was shot and killed at his South Side property.

The vigil is scheduled to take place from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Ave.

Pride Center San Antonio said the vigil will create a space for the community to grieve the loss of Joss.

The San Antonio Police Department is still investigating the motive behind Joss’ death.

In an Instagram post, Pride Center San Antonio said Joss’ death was a “hate crime” and that it was “an act of violent unchecked homophobia and transphobia.”

Initially, SAPD said in a Facebook post that there was no evidence the deadly shooting was motivated by Joss’ sexual orientation. The actor was openly gay.

However, during a news conference Thursday, SAPD Chief William McManus backtracked the Monday statement, calling it “way, way, way premature.”

While McManus spoke at the news conference, Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, reaffirmed that he believes the actor’s death was a “hate crime.”

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez is accused of fatally shooting Joss on Sunday, June 1. He was arrested on a murder charge and was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, June 4 after posting a $200,000 bail — an amount recommended by the district attorney’s office.

In Texas, according to McManus, hate crimes are “not separate charges.” Instead, a hate crime determination would be made by a county’s district attorney’s office, in this case, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

