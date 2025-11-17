Former Karnes County correctional officer arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana to inmate

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A former Karnes County correctional officer has been arrested on federal charges stemming from a contraband smuggling and narcotics trafficking investigation, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Austin Thomas Cole, 27, was employed at the Karnes County Detention Facility and allegedly attempted to provide marijuana to an inmate at the facility, the release said.

Cole is also accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, according to the release.

Deputy U.S. Marshals received a tip that Cole was allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility in exchange for payment from inmates, the release said.

A multi-agency investigation followed, involving the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Correctional officers hold positions of great responsibility and trust,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas. “When that trust is violated, it threatens the safety of our institutions and the welfare of those in our custody.”

In the release, Pamerleau said the U.S. Marshals Service “remains committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure that those who abuse their position and compromise the safety and security of our detention facilities are held accountable.”

