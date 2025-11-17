LEE High School student arrested, accused of bringing gun to campus, district says The school’s principal confirmed the arrest in a Monday letter to students and their families SAN ANTONIO – A LEE High School student was taken into custody on Monday after campus police found a gun in their backpack.
A district spokesperson confirmed the arrest to KSAT on Monday afternoon.
In a letter to school staff and students’ families obtained by KSAT, LEE Principal Alex Escamilla said campus administration received a tip about a student possibly having a gun on campus.
According to Escamilla, administrators and North East ISD police officers identified the student and searched their backpack, where the weapon was found.
It is not known if the weapon was loaded.
The student “now faces serious consequences and criminal charges,” Escamilla wrote in the letter. No injuries were reported.
“We take all instances like this seriously and consequences will be given to anyone who brings these items to school,” Escamilla wrote, in part. “We applaud that this was reported to us in a timely fashion.”
