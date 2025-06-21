3 suspects arrested in connection with stabbing in south Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

Left to right: Antonia Hernandez, Johnnathan Blaze Gonzalez and Jorge Dealpaz

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested three people in connection with a stabbing in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnnathan Blaze Gonzalez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO said.

Two other suspects, identified as Antonia Hernandez, 28, and Jorge Dealpaz, 36, were taken into custody on tampering with witness charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The stabbing happened on June 18, 2025, on the Interstate 35 frontage road.

Upon arrival, BCSO said that deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in “stable condition.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim identified Gonzalez as “JB.”

With the assistance of the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Gonzalez in southwest Bexar County without incident, BCSO said. However, he allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Deputies revealed that Hernandez and Dealpaz attempted to interfere with the investigation by removing a witness, the sheriff’s office said.

The witness allegedly texted 911 for assistance, but the conversation was interfered with after Hernandez took the witness’ cellphone, BCSO stated.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

