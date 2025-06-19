Bexar County jail inmate, 48, dies at hospital, medical examiner’s office says

(Bexar County Jail, Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died on Thursday afternoon, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as Robert Parker, 48.

Recommended Videos

Parker was jailed on charges of assaulting a public servant and retaliating, court records show.

The medical examiner’s office said Parker died at a local hospital.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon and is awaiting to learn the circumstances of Parker’s death.

The cause and manner of Parker’s death remain under further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Per KSAT’s count, Parker is the fifth Bexar County jail inmate to die since Jan. 1, 2025.

>>> BCSO deputy charged with murder after 46-year-old Bexar County jail inmate found dead, warrant shows

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Related coverage on KSAT