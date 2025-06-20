Police search for man accused of firing gun during fight at Paesanos restaurant in Shavano Park

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – Shavano Park police are searching for a man who they say opened fire at a Paesanos restaurant during a fight on Thursday night.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 3622 Paesanos Parkway, near Loop 1604.
Recommended Videos
Witnesses told officers a man pulled a gun during a fight and fired it at the floor, according to a statement from police.
A male victim received minor injuries from bullet fragments. He was taken to the hospital.
The shooter, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce William Gil, drove off in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado truck, police said. The truck has a Texas license plate number VLH 5692.
Gil is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, police said.
Anyone with information on Gil is asked to contact the Shavano Park police at 210-492-9248.
Read also: