Police search for man accused of firing gun during fight at Paesanos restaurant in Shavano Park

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – Shavano Park police are searching for a man who they say opened fire at a Paesanos restaurant during a fight on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 3622 Paesanos Parkway, near Loop 1604.

Witnesses told officers a man pulled a gun during a fight and fired it at the floor, according to a statement from police.

A male victim received minor injuries from bullet fragments. He was taken to the hospital.

The shooter, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce William Gil, drove off in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado truck, police said. The truck has a Texas license plate number VLH 5692.

Gil is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information on Gil is asked to contact the Shavano Park police at 210-492-9248.

