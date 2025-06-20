Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Police search for man accused of firing gun during fight at Paesanos restaurant in Shavano Park

Suspect in Paesanos shooting identified as Bruce William Gil

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Shavano Park police are searching for Bruce William Gil, who is accused of opening fire during a fight at Paesanos restaurant on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Shavano Park police)

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – Shavano Park police are searching for a man who they say opened fire at a Paesanos restaurant during a fight on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 3622 Paesanos Parkway, near Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses told officers a man pulled a gun during a fight and fired it at the floor, according to a statement from police.

A male victim received minor injuries from bullet fragments. He was taken to the hospital.

The shooter, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce William Gil, drove off in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado truck, police said. The truck has a Texas license plate number VLH 5692.

Gil is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information on Gil is asked to contact the Shavano Park police at 210-492-9248.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS