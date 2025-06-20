San Antonio man charged after allegedly threatening Democratic lawmakers, others in YouTube comments, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been charged after allegedly making online threats across 18 YouTube videos, according to an arrest affidavit.

Joseph Veilleux, 55, was arrested on June 13 and charged with making terroristic threats, Bexar County court records show.

The videos included threatening and, at times, racially motivated comments toward two Democratic lawmakers, protestors in Los Angeles and other protected individuals, investigators said in the affidavit.

Investigators with the Southwest Texas Fusion Center and San Antonio police were notified of the alleged threats made on a YouTube account owned by Veilleux.

The affidavit states investigators identified Veilleux after linking the comments to an IP address belonging to him.

Capitol police and the California Highway Patrol were notified due to the severity of the comments. Google and YouTube also provided the account information and the alleged threats to the FBI, the affidavit said

The affidavit alleges some of the comments included threats to kill the victims and their families.

The comments were first made on May 24 and ended on the afternoon of June 11.

Court records indicate Veilleux posted bond the day after his arrest. A pre-indictment setting is scheduled for Sept. 11.

