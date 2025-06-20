Authorities ID teen killed in crash after people in vehicle taunted SAPD officers with guns

San Antonio police investigate a deadly crash on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in the 10600 block of Huebner Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 15-year-old who was killed in a Northwest Side crash.

Jordan Garcia died from cranial cerebral injuries, the medical examiner’s office said on Thursday. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, in the 10600 block of Huebner Road.

An SAPD preliminary report states that officers were finishing up a service call on Sunday morning when a vehicle stopped, and people inside “began taunting and pointing guns at the officers.”

Police began to pursue the vehicle, but it drove in the opposite direction, away from the officers, according to SAPD.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others, including the driver, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Their conditions remain unknown.

Read also: