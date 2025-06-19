Person arrested for mass shooting threat toward Jewish Community Center in San Antonio, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A person suspected of planning a mass shooting at The Barshop Jewish Community Center in San Antonio has been taken into custody, according to police and the FBI.

In a statement, the FBI said the suspect was located in another state. They were arrested based on statements they made while being questioned by authorities, San Antonio police said.

The FBI received information about the threat overnight and contacted San Antonio police.

The Barshop Jewish Community Center closed programs and services early on Thursday, and police dispatched additional officers to the campus, according to an email sent to parents. The campus is located at 12500 NW Military Hwy.

“Leaders in the Jewish community were notified and in partnership with SAPD, additional protocols were implemented to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community here in San Antonio,” the FBI said. “Based on our investigation, we don’t believe there is an imminent threat targeting the Jewish community in the San Antonio area.”

In a news release, SAPD Chief William McManus said they “appreciate the community’s vigilance and continued cooperation.”

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has reached out to Temple Beth El, which was already closed for Juneteenth but has extra security from SAPD on Thursday.

“I appreciate Chief McManus and SAPD working to quickly mitigate any potential increased risks to our Jewish community and we will continue to monitor this situation closely with City Manager Walsh,” Jones said in a news release. “Anti-Semitism has no place in San Antonio, and we’ll take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our Jewish neighbors.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.