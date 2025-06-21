Police: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during fight at Paesanos restaurant in Shavano Park

Bruce William Gil voluntarily surrendered to police on Friday after allegedly opening fire during a fight at a Paesanos restaurant on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – A man has turned himself in after allegedly firing a gun at a Paesanos restaurant during a fight on Thursday night, according to police.

Bruce William Gil, 37, voluntarily surrendered to investigators with the Shavano Park Police Department on Friday evening accompanied by his attorney, police said.

The firearm that Gil allegedly used, as well as the vehicle used to flee the scene, were also recovered as part of the investigation, police said.

Gil was taken into custody at Shavano Park City Hall and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct-discharge firearm, police said.

Gil allegedly opened fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant located at 3622 Paesanos Parkway, near Loop 1604, police said.

Witnesses told officers a man pulled a gun during a fight and fired it at the floor, according to a statement from police.

A male sustained minor injuries from bullet fragments, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said Gil drove off in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The investigation remains ongoing.

