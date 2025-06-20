Bexar County medical caregiver arrested, accused of assaulting 91-year-old patient, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County medical caregiver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 91-year-old patient with dementia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailanda Garza Eady, 54, was arrested and faces an injury to an elderly person with the intent to cause bodily injury charge, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

The victim has “late-stage dementia” and relies on 24-hour care, according to BCSO. The family had a camera in their home to watch over her with the caregiver.

Salazar said surveillance video from the camera captured “disturbing cases of outright abuse.”

The victim’s family checked the video after they saw spilled food on the floor.

When the family asked Eady what happened, she said the patient knocked the food to the ground, Salazar said.

Investigators reviewed the evidence and said there were instances of forced feeding that caused pain to the victim. There was also another instance where Eady slapped the victim in the face, according to Salazar.

The alleged abuse occurred between January and March 2025, authorities said.

BCSO then executed a warrant and placed her under arrest.

Salazar said the victim’s family contacted the caregiver’s company, Senior Buddies, to make a complaint.

“The management indicated that they would prefer to handle this internally,” Salazar said. “As if it were some minor departure from their procedures and said they would not contact law enforcement.”

Salazar said the agency does not have direct evidence that Eady or the company was involved in anything untoward with other patients.

BCSO is asking the public to come forward if they have noticed anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

