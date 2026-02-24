Bexar County deputy under review for shooting last summer, attorney says

SAN ANTONIO – A June 2025 video showing a deputy firing at a vehicle has prompted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to forward the results of its investigation for possible prosecution, attorney John Kuntz said Monday.

The footage appears to show deputy Angel Ornelas firing multiple times at the vehicle driven by Joshua Garcia, the end of a chase that began after Garcia allegedly evaded arrest for stealing a vehicle.

Kuntz, who represents Garcia, said Monday that he was notified by the prosecutor on the case that the sheriff’s office had passed its investigative findings to prosecutors.

“We learned that it sounds like, I assume, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has now forwarded the results of their investigation for possible prosecution of this officer, deputy Ornelas,” Kuntz said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said last June that Garcia drove his vehicle at the deputy during the confrontation. Kuntz said the video does not show Garcia posed a threat to the deputy.

“He shouldn’t maybe have run from the police officer,” Kuntz said. “That obviously is a dangerous situation, just doing that, endangering other people as well. But when you’re committing a crime, if you’re not a threat to another officer, the police don’t just get the opportunity to shoot you.”

Garcia remains jailed in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center as he recovers from injuries he suffered in the shooting. His attorney said Garcia has not been doing well physically since the shooting.

Kuntz said Garcia’s right arm is still injured and will likely need further surgery.

Garcia will remain in custody unless he makes bond. A hearing is scheduled for March 9, when Kuntz said they hope to learn whether prosecutors will officially charge Ornelas.

Read also: