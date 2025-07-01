Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy who fired weapon at fleeing suspect 7 times

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy, Angel Ornelas, who shot at a stolen vehicle suspect seven times on June 21.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who shot at a stolen vehicle suspect seven times more than one week ago.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson’s statement to KSAT on Monday night, Angel Ornelas was the deputy who attempted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle and later shot at them on June 21 in southeast Bexar County.

Two days later, on June 23, KSAT obtained home camera video of the wild sequence of events before Ornelas shot at the suspect.

The 47-second video showed a maroon BMW convertible traveling on pavement before it began driving on dirt ground at approximately 8:30 p.m. around the home in the 7600 block of Dove Drive.

A marked BCSO vehicle was also seen chasing after the convertible in the video.

According to the video, the BCSO vehicle was seen coming to a stop before the man, later identified as Ornelas, emerged with his weapon drawn.

Later on in the video, the maroon BMW convertible attempted to speed by Ornelas, but it appeared he fired his weapon multiple times from close range at the convertible.

The alleged stolen vehicle then spun out away from Ornelas and came to a stop in a grassy area near the home, the video shows.

During a June 21 news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters that the convertible came to a stop and appeared to back up toward Ornelas before the deputy opened fire.

In a statement sent to KSAT on June 23, a BCSO spokesperson identified the suspect as Joshua Ryan Garcia.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Joshua Ryan Garcia has a “lengthy” criminal history with multiple outstanding arrest warrants. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

In all, Salazar said Ornelas shot at the vehicle seven times. Garcia was hit at least three times. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Salazar, Garcia, 34, has a “lengthy” criminal history with multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

The sheriff said a female passenger in the convertible suffered minor injuries during the pursuit, but she was not shot.

The pursuit was initially a traffic stop, but the convertible sped away from Ornelas and the scene, BCSO said.

Garcia has since been discharged from the hospital and is facing two charges stemming from the June 21 incident, according to Bexar County jail records: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said Monday night that Ornelas was officially hired in December 2023 and began patrolling in January 2024.

BCSO said Ornelas has since been placed on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office deputy shooting investigation protocols.

