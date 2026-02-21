Man accused of pulling trigger in fatal Northwest Side hookah bar shooting, affidavit says

Joseph Antony Amador, top, and Lauren Taylor Machado-Juarez, bottom, are accused of murder in connection with a double shooting outside a Northwest Side hookah bar on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a double shooting outside a Northwest Side hookah bar allegedly fired multiple times towards the victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

Joseph Anthony Amador and Lauren Tayler Machado-Juarez are accused of fatally shooting Derek Dashaun Brown, 27, and Kyung Lee, 50. Both face a charge of capital murder of multiple people, the affidavit states.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 18 outside the Myst Hookah Bar in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, just past Northwest Military Highway.

Amador, 34, had an alleged altercation inside the bar with Machado-Juarez, 35, the affidavit states. Both were removed by security shortly before the shooting.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage captured Amador and Machado Juarez entering a gold Ford Fusion.

Initially, the affidavit states Amador was driving, and Machado-Juarez was the passenger, but they switched seats before the vehicle returned to the bar.

After switching seats, Amador allegedly fired multiple shots at the victims before the vehicle fled onto Loop 1604, the affidavit states.

Investigators said the footage showed the passenger side facing the bar, and gunshots were heard while the vehicle was in front of the bar.

The affidavit states that, while investigators reviewed the footage, they observed significant damage to the vehicle. Investigators later matched damage to the vehicle seen in the footage and obtained a search warrant for it.

San Antonio police officers later conducted a traffic stop and detained Amador and Machado-Juarez, the affidavit states. They were also found to have active warrants for unrelated charges.

SAPD detectives also obtained a search warrant for an apartment associated with Amador, where they found multiple firearms, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Amador and Machado-Juarez both admitted to being at the bar and occupying the gold Ford Fusion.

Amador and Machado-Juarez were given a $750,000 bond, according to Bexar County court records.

