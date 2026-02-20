Skip to main content
Local News

2 accused of murder in connection with NW Side hookah bar shooting, SAPD says

Suspects identified as Joseph Antony Amador, 34, and Lauren Taylor Machado-Juarez, 35

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Joseph Antony Amador, top, and Lauren Taylor Machado-Juarez, bottom, are accused of murder in connection with a double shooting outside a Northwest Side hookah bar on Wednesday, Feb. 18. (San Antonio Police Department/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two people accused of murder in connection with a double shooting outside of a Northwest Side hookah bar.

The department identified the suspects as Joseph Antony Amador, 34, and Lauren Taylor Machado-Juarez, 35, in a Facebook post Friday morning.

Both are facing capital murder charges, Bexar County court records show. Bonds have not been issued for the pair as of Friday.

Two men were shot and killed outside of the bar 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, just past Northwest Military Highway, around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified on Thursday and Friday as 27-year-old Derek Dashaun Brown and 50-year-old Kyung Lee, respectively.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Amador was kicked out of the bar following an alleged altercation inside.

Later, the pair drove by the bar and began shooting toward a crowd gathered in an outdoor smoking area in front of the bar, police said. The vehicle later fled from the scene.

SAPD did not immediately indicate if both suspects shot at the victims.

It is not clear where the pair was arrested. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and requested arrest warrants.

Mugshots were not immediately available for either suspect.

