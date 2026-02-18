2 men dead after shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot and killed outside a Northwest Side hookah bar early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, just past Northwest Military Highway, around 1:25 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the bar and someone then opened fire into the crowd gathered in an outdoor smoking area.

The driver, in an unidentified sedan, fled from the scene, police said.

At least two male victims were hit by gunfire. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s. They have not been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One witness, a videographer working at the bar, had just left the outdoor area before the shooting.

“As soon as I walked in the door, that’s when I heard the gunshots fire,” said Vinnie Guerra. “I didn’t really think of anything at first, but until I looked back and saw two bodies, then I actually started getting into a panic mode.”

Guerra told KSAT later Wednesday he heard around 20 gunshots, and no altercation took place.

It is not immediately clear if anyone else was injured. KSAT reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

