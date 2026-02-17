5 people fled scene of deadly shooting on East Side in 2 vehicles, authorities say

The suspects are believed to be in their early 20s, the release stated.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said five people fled in two vehicles after allegedly assaulting and shooting a man to death on the East Side.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue, which is located near Roland Road.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Jon Perez with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the back of a property, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Tuesday news release, SAPD said Perez was leaving a business with friends when the five suspects also exited the location.

The five suspects ambushed Perez before assaulting and shooting him, the release stated.

The department said cameras showed the suspects flee in two vehicles, described as a silver sedan and a blue sedan.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

