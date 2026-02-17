Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Meet the candidates running to become Bexar County’s next district attorney
Man arrested, accused of arson after backyard pit fire spreads to neighboring home, affidavit states
8-year-old San Antonio entrepreneur sells candles to save up for car
Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit
‘He was a kid’: Relatives heartbroken over shooting death of 14-year-old boy
AG Paxton investigating alleged ‘facilitation’ of student ICE walkouts at North East ISD
SAPD: 14-year-old boy killed, suspect on the loose after Northeast Side shooting

Local News

Juvenile detained, accused of stabbing another juvenile in Converse, BCSO says

Deputies responded to the stabbing Monday afternoon in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Deputies responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile was detained after allegedly stabbing another juvenile in Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff.

Recommended Videos

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The detained juvenile faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are unable to release further details due to the ages of the victim and detainee.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...