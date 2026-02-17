Juvenile detained, accused of stabbing another juvenile in Converse, BCSO says Deputies responded to the stabbing Monday afternoon in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff Deputies responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile was detained after allegedly stabbing another juvenile in Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
The detained juvenile faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said they are unable to release further details due to the ages of the victim and detainee.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
