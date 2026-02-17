Juvenile detained, accused of stabbing another juvenile in Converse, BCSO says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile was detained after allegedly stabbing another juvenile in Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Tadpole Bluff.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The detained juvenile faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are unable to release further details due to the ages of the victim and detainee.

The investigation is ongoing.

