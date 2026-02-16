Records: US Marshals Service arrests San Antonio man on attempted sexual assault charge

According to Bexar County jail records, the U.S. Marshals Service was the agency that took Jesus Carlos Rivera, 43, into custody before he was booked into jail on Feb. 12, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A federal law enforcement agency is responsible for the arrest of a San Antonio man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her Northwest Side apartment last year.

According to Bexar County jail records, the U.S. Marshals Service was the agency that took Jesus Carlos Rivera, 43, into custody before he was booked into jail on Feb. 12.

In a San Antonio Police Department affidavit from September 2025 obtained by KSAT, a 31-year-old woman said she saw Rivera — a maintenance man who also lived at the same Northwest Side apartment complex — was in between drinks with friends and working on her sink on July 8, 2025.

After his friends left, the woman told police Rivera returned to her apartment and “knocked on the door loud.” When the woman opened the door, she told authorities Rivera “pushed her,” “entered” the apartment and locked the door behind him.

Rivera then began “kissing” her face as well as fondling and grabbing intimate parts of her body, the affidavit stated. He attempted to unbutton her jean shorts, but the woman told SAPD that she repeatedly pushed Rivera’s hand away.

While the woman said she didn’t scream because she had “small children” in the apartment, her 4-year-old daughter came out of a room “crying and yelling,” according to the affidavit. After seeing her daughter, the woman told officers that she was able to push Rivera out of the apartment and lock her front door.

In the affidavit, the woman said Rivera lived at the complex with his wife and children, but they moved out one day after he allegedly barged into her apartment. She later identified Rivera in a photo lineup on Aug. 21, 2025, authorities said.

Bexar County court records show a judge set Rivera’s bond at $50,000. As of Monday afternoon, Rivera remains in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, jail records indicate.

He is facing an attempted sexual assault charge, which is considered a third-degree felony. Rivera’s next court appearance, a pre-indictment hearing, is scheduled for May 12, according to court records.

At this time, it is unclear where the agency arrested Rivera.

KSAT reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday for additional details surrounding Rivera’s arrest. This story will be updated with the agency’s response.

