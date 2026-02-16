13-year-old shot in chest on Northeast Side, suspect on the loose, SAPD says Police say suspect fled on foot, no description is available SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for the suspect in a Northeast Side shooting that sent one teen to the hospital Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest while walking with a friend around 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Georges Farm.
The boy was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect remains at large, according to SAPD, but no description is available. They believe to be on foot.
Police said the shooting happened after the suspect got into a “fight” with the 13-year-old boy.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
