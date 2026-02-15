Man shot after pointing gun at 3 security guards outside North Side business, SAPD says 3 security guards escorted the man to his vehicle after asking him to leave the business for causing a disturbance The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Sonterra Boulevard. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot after he allegedly retrieved a firearm and pointed it at three security guards outside a North Side business, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Police said three security guards escorted the man to his vehicle after asking him to leave the business for causing a disturbance.
As the man was getting to his vehicle, SAPD said the man retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the three security guards.
One of the security guards shot the man, police said. The 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
