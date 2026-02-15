Man dies after North Side crash, vehicle hits unoccupied building, SAPD says

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northwest Loop 410 near San Pedro Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with another and then struck an unoccupied building on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states that the man driving a Ford pickup truck collided with the rear of a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The Chevrolet continued into the driveway of a commercial building, police said, while the Ford pickup kept traveling and struck an unoccupied building.

The driver of the Ford was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the report states.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

