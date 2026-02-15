Skip to main content
Local News

Man dies after North Side crash, vehicle hits unoccupied building, SAPD says

Man struck an unoccupied building after crash, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northwest Loop 410 near San Pedro Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with another and then struck an unoccupied building on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northwest Loop 410 near San Pedro Avenue.

A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states that the man driving a Ford pickup truck collided with the rear of a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The Chevrolet continued into the driveway of a commercial building, police said, while the Ford pickup kept traveling and struck an unoccupied building.

The Chevrolet continued into the driveway of a commercial building, police said, while the Ford pickup kept traveling and struck an unoccupied building.

The driver of the Ford was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the report states.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

