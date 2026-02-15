Skip to main content
Local News

Pedestrian running into traffic struck, killed by 2 vehicles on West Side, SAPD says

Both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A male was killed after allegedly running into traffic and being struck by two vehicles on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of NW Loop 410 near Military Drive West.

Police said the male was running back and forth in front of traffic when he was struck by two vehicles traveling eastbound on Loop 410.

The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The investigation is ongoing.

