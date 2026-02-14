Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was struck and killed in a crash after jumping over a median and running into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of I-10 West.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said the woman was allegedly involved in the crash and attempted to flee the scene with another person by jumping over the median and onto oncoming traffic.

While running across the highway lanes, police said she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and cooperated with investigators.

The woman was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not show signs of intoxication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: