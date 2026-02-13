DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash following chase on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, which may have stemmed from a vehicle chase.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross Boulevard, which is not far from South Side Lions Park.

Not much is known about what prompted the crash, but multiple witnesses at the scene told a KSAT crew they saw a black vehicle being chased by DPS troopers just before crashing near the intersection.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson confirmed in an email that multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was transported to the hospital.

DPS spokespeople said they were en route to the scene and would release information later Friday, the agency said in an email.

It is not immediately clear whether anyone was detained or taken into custody by authorities.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

