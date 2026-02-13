DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash following chase on Southeast Side Crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, which may have stemmed from a vehicle chase.
The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross Boulevard, which is not far from South Side Lions Park.
Not much is known about what prompted the crash, but multiple witnesses at the scene told a KSAT crew they saw a black vehicle being chased by DPS troopers just before crashing near the intersection.
A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson confirmed in an email that multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was transported to the hospital.
DPS spokespeople said they were en route to the scene and would release information later Friday, the agency said in an email.
It is not immediately clear whether anyone was detained or taken into custody by authorities.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
Mason Hickok
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Katrina Webber
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
