Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash following chase on Southeast Side
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio
Women scammed out of $47,500 in separate cases, Bexar County sheriff says
NISD identifies 16-year-old Stevens HS football player who died after passing out during athletic practice
Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant
4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school, spokesperson says
Judge recuses himself in Speedlin Gonzalez’s case, retired state district judge to preside
VALENTINE’S DAY: Damp & drizzly morning with a few strong afternoon storms possible
Motorcyclist hit, killed by vehicle on South Side, SAPD says

Local News

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash following chase on Southeast Side

Crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, which may have stemmed from a vehicle chase.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross Boulevard, which is not far from South Side Lions Park.

Not much is known about what prompted the crash, but multiple witnesses at the scene told a KSAT crew they saw a black vehicle being chased by DPS troopers just before crashing near the intersection.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson confirmed in an email that multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was transported to the hospital.

DPS spokespeople said they were en route to the scene and would release information later Friday, the agency said in an email.

It is not immediately clear whether anyone was detained or taken into custody by authorities.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos