Motorcyclist hit, killed by vehicle on South Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday, Feb. 12, on Congress Avenue near South Flores Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man on a motorcycle is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Flores Street and Congress Avenue.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The man appeared to be in his 30s. An identification by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending.

The driver of the truck that hit the man did stop to help, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

