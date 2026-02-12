SAPD investigating suspicious death of man found under North Side bridge The body was found near Gold Canyon and Redland roads; officers are unsure how the man died San Antonio police officers respond to the North Side after a body was found. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its homicide unit is investigating the death of a man whose body was found underneath a bridge on the North Side.
Officers responded just after 6:45 a.m. Thursday to Loop 1604 eastbound, located near Gold Canyon and Redland roads.
Construction workers had found the man, who appears to be over 50 years old, under the bridge, an officer told KSAT.
Police are unsure how the man died. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
The officer added that the death appeared suspicious.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House ▶ 0:40 San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch ▶ 0:29 FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience ▶ 1:49 Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection ▶ 0:29 Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals ▶ 1:02 How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals Know your rights: ICE encounters ▶ 0:48 Know your rights: ICE encounters Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. ▶ 0:31 Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property ▶ 1:41 Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? ▶ 0:57 How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Previous photo Next photo