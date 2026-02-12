SAPD investigating suspicious death of man found under North Side bridge

San Antonio police officers respond to the North Side after a body was found.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its homicide unit is investigating the death of a man whose body was found underneath a bridge on the North Side.

Officers responded just after 6:45 a.m. Thursday to Loop 1604 eastbound, located near Gold Canyon and Redland roads.

Recommended Videos

Construction workers had found the man, who appears to be over 50 years old, under the bridge, an officer told KSAT.

Police are unsure how the man died. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The officer added that the death appeared suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also: