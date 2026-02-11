Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say

BOERNE, Texas – One person was hospitalized after a road rage incident led to a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday involving an 18-wheeler, according to the Boerne Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 westbound near the Main Street exit.

Recommended Videos

Police said a woman in a white Mercedes sedan was speeding and “driving aggressively,” which caused another driver to become hostile in response.

The two people exchanged hand gestures before the second driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into another car, the department said.

One of the vehicles then crashed into a center barrier.

A fourth vehicle and an 18-wheeler were also involved in the collision, Boerne police said.

Five vehicles in total were involved in the crash. However, according to police, four sustained contact damage.

One person was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police stated. The road was closed, but reopened just after 8 a.m.