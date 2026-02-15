SAPD: Man shot outside business along I-35; driver injured by stray bullet in separate shooting

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the 4000 block of I-35 North.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times outside a business along Interstate 35, and a nearby driver was injured by a stray bullet in a separate shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the 4000 block of I-35 North.

Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found a 34-year-old man outside the business with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment after he suffered “major injuries” at the scene, police said.

The victim and an unknown man had a verbal dispute inside the business. Both exited the building, and police said the man fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

While officers were on scene, SAPD received a report of a second shooting nearby.

A vehicle driving northbound on the I-35 access road was struck by a stray bullet, which hit the windshield and caused a small cut to the driver, police said.

The driver was treated by first responders and released at the scene, SAPD said.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

