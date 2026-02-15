SAPD searching for 3 men after shots fired in South Side robbery

Security camera footage showing a man entering a 24-hour dispensary in south San Antonio, just before pulling a gun out and forcing the cashier to the ground while another suspect robs the store in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Three suspects remain at large after shots were fired during a robbery at a South Side business, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The robbery occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a 24-hour dispensary in the 3800 block of Pleasanton Road.

The store owner shared security camera footage with KSAT 12 showing a man forcing the clerk to the ground at gunpoint while another runs into the building, taking merchandise and money.

Robbery suspect seen on security camera footage just moments before entering a South Side dispensary and holding the clerk at gunpoint while another suspect took money and merchandise in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Potheads)

One round was fired by the suspect, but according to police, it did not hit the store clerk.

The two suspects then ran out of the dispensary and left in a vehicle, where the department said a third suspect was located.

No injuries have been reported, police said, and no arrests have been made.

The owner is asking for help locating the suspects, and asks anyone with information to contact SAPD.

