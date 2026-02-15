SAPD searching for 3 men after shots fired in South Side robbery The suspects robbed a store in the 3800 block of Pleasanton Road Security camera footage showing a man entering a 24-hour dispensary in south San Antonio, just before pulling a gun out and forcing the cashier to the ground while another suspect robs the store in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Potheads) SAN ANTONIO – Three suspects remain at large after shots were fired during a robbery at a South Side business, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The robbery occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a 24-hour dispensary in the 3800 block of Pleasanton Road.
The store owner shared security camera footage with KSAT 12 showing a man forcing the clerk to the ground at gunpoint while another runs into the building, taking merchandise and money.
Robbery suspect seen on security camera footage just moments before entering a South Side dispensary and holding the clerk at gunpoint while another suspect took money and merchandise in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Potheads)
One round was fired by the suspect, but according to police, it did not hit the store clerk.
The two suspects then ran out of the dispensary and left in a vehicle, where the department said a third suspect was located.
No injuries have been reported, police said, and no arrests have been made.
The owner is asking for help locating the suspects, and asks anyone with information to contact SAPD.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio VALENTINE’S DAY: Damp & drizzly morning with a few strong afternoon storms possible ▶ 0:46 VALENTINE’S DAY: Damp & drizzly morning with a few strong afternoon storms possible Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health O’Connor High School students offer budget-friendly Valentine’s Day solutions ▶ 0:42 O’Connor High School students offer budget-friendly Valentine’s Day solutions Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. Previous photo Next photo