CBP supervisor accused of harboring immigrant who’s also his girlfriend and niece

LAREDO, Texas – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor is facing federal charges over allegations he harbored an immigrant living in the country illegally, according to a news release. Court documents state the immigrant was both his girlfriend and niece.

Andres Wilkinson, 52, made his initial appearance Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said, and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

Wilkinson has worked for CBP since 2001, according to the release, and was promoted to a supervisory position in 2021.

“In that role, his duties included overseeing the enforcement of customs and immigration laws,” the release states.

According to a criminal complaint, CBP’s Office of Personal Responsibility received information from Homeland Security Investigations on April 23, 2025, that a woman living in the country illegally was living at Wilkinson’s residence in Laredo.

The complaint identifies Wilkinson as the woman’s boyfriend. Authorities also received research indicating the woman is the daughter of Wilkinson’s brother, making her Wilkinson’s niece.

The woman initially entered the U.S. on a visitor visa in August 2023, the complaint alleges, and later overstayed authorized travel.

“The complaint further alleges that Wilkinson was aware of her unlawful immigration status,” the release states, “yet maintained a romantic relationship with her.”

Records show the woman had multiple entries into the U.S. until December 2023, when she began living in the U.S. with her husband at an apartment in Laredo, according to the complaint.

The woman’s husband petitioned for his wife’s legal residence in January 2024, but the case was closed after the husband withdrew the petition in April 2025.

In May 2025, the office observed Wilkinson meeting with the woman and her daughter, who is a minor, according to the complaint.

From June through November 2025, law enforcement conducted surveillance at Wilkinson’s residence and observed the woman living there with her daughter, according to the complaint. Investigators also noted the woman used vehicles registered to Wilkinson.

Investigators detained and interviewed the woman on Feb. 5, 2026. According to the complaint, the woman told investigators she had been living with her uncle, Wilkinson, since August 2024.

The woman said Wilkinson “financially supported her,” with housing, credit cards and assistance with financial obligations, the complaint states. The woman also said Wilkinson was aware that she was consulting with an immigration attorney “to resolve her immigration status.”

The woman told investigators she crossed U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in a vehicle driven by Wilkinson at least twice. The complaint also alleges the two traveled to San Antonio together in August 2025.

If convicted, Wilkinson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000. The release did not state his current employment status with CBP.

