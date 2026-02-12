MAP: Where credit card skimmers were found by San Antonio police in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The number of credit card skimmers discovered by the San Antonio Police Department in 2025 dropped 21% compared with the year prior, according to records obtained by KSAT through an open records request.

Skimmers are small electronic devices illegally installed on ATMs, gas pumps and other point-of-sale terminals to capture consumers’ debit and credit card information. Some devices are also capable of recording PINs.

From Jan. 6, 2025, to Dec. 12, 2025, SAPD found 40 skimmers citywide, which is down from 51 in 2024. In 2023, officers recovered 26 devices.

The FBI estimates skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion per year.

Although the total number of devices recovered declined in 2025, data shows the devices were found throughout the city and were not limited to a specific side of town.

KSAT compiled the department’s records into an interactive map showing where skimmers were reported. The map includes only devices located and removed by SAPD and does not reflect undetected cases or total fraudulent transactions.

The locations can be viewed in the interactive map below:

Credit Card Skimmers 2025 Light Satellite Credit Card Skimmers 2025 SHOW ALL LOCATIONS Location ↕ Device ↕ Business ↕

Police discovered skimmers attached to gas pumps, counter keypads, ATMs, and counter point-of-sale (POS) systems.

One location was repeatedly targeted early in the year. The first three skimmers of 2025 were reported in January on gas pumps at Love’s Travel Stop, located at 11361 Interstate 35 South near Von Ormy. Two more skimmers were found on gas pumps there in July 2025.

“It seems like someone’s not doing their job,” said Jose Hernandez, who was pumping gas Wednesday at the Love’s Travel Stop location.

On Oct. 16, officers reported six skimmers at six different Family Dollar stores across San Antonio. All were discovered on counter point-of-sale systems.

KSAT reached out to Family Dollar for comment but did not receive a response, as of Wednesday afternoon.

In December, the issue extended beyond San Antonio city limits.

Hollywood Park police urged drivers who filled up at a Circle K gas station off Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway to check their bank and credit card statements after three skimmers were discovered at the pumps.

Consumers who have fallen victim to skimming said the financial and emotional toll can be significant.

“I swiped my card at the pump, and later on, I saw a transaction of $150,” said Javis Richardson, who said he previously experienced fraudulent charges after using a gas pump.

Hernandez described his concerns about the crime and fears of “depleting my bank accounts, losing savings, possibly having to start over.”

Authorities emphasize that the 40 skimmers recovered in 2025 only account for devices that were found and removed. It is unclear how many may have been installed but never detected.

How to protect yourself from skimmers

SAPD encourages consumers to closely monitor their bank and credit card statements for suspicious activity and report any unauthorized transactions immediately.

When paying at gas pumps, officers said using tap-to-pay options are preferred because it makes it more difficult for criminals to capture card data.

If tap-to-pay is not available, police recommend inspecting the card reader and using the “tug and pull” method to check for loose or attached devices before inserting a card.

While paying inside may reduce risk compared with outdoor pumps, authorities said it does not guarantee protection.

“We work hard every single day, and for somebody just to do that is pretty sad,” Hernandez said.

To report a skimmer, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP) or the SAPD non-emergency line at 210-207-7273.

