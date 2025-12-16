Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – Hollywood Park police are urging drivers who recently filled up at a Circle K gas station located off Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway to check their bank and credit card accounts after three skimmers were discovered at the pumps.

Police Chief Shad Prichard said the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notified the department after locating the skimming devices. The devices were found on pumps 3, 7, and 15, which are located closest to the Loop 1604 access road, away from the front entrance of the store.

According to police, the devices were thin skimmers inserted directly into the credit card slots and matched the design of a skimmer recovered last month.

Investigators have not determined how long the skimmers were installed but believe they may have been placed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to take advantage of increased travel and fuel purchases.

Prichard said it’s possible the devices were in place for 30 to 45 days.

“These suspects will purposefully damage the touch reader so that people will use the credit card swipe,” Prichard said in a social media post. “This is one of the telltale signs that there might be a skimmer.”

Some skimmers use Bluetooth technology, allowing suspects to collect card data remotely without returning to the pump to retrieve the device, police said.

Customers who regularly use the station said the discovery was concerning.

“This is my main gas station,” said Ricard Jensen, who said he was surprised to learn skimmers were found at the pumps.

Christopher Matz, another customer, said he expected stronger security measures at a busy location.

“I would think that this certain location would have higher security,” Matz said.

Police recommend using tap-to-pay options whenever possible and avoiding the card insert slot at the pump. If the touch reader appears damaged or is not working, customers are advised to go inside the store to pay and notify staff.

Drivers can also check for signs of tampering by gently pulling on the card reader. If it feels loose or appears altered, police say not to use the pump.

According to data obtained by KSAT, skimmers were discovered at 51 locations in the city in 2024.

