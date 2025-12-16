SAPD: San Antonio woman arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with 5 children in vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated with five children in her vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Sky Gomez, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive near East Southcross Boulevard.

SAPD said officers initially responded to the complex after receiving a call about a fight involving Gomez and a tow truck driver.

A police report states that Gomez told officers the tow truck driver was trying to harm her.

However, police said the driver explained that he and Gomez had begun arguing after he walked behind her vehicle.

According to the report, the driver said Gomez then began chasing him in her vehicle and trying to run him down.

When they arrived, officers said Gomez was still sitting in her vehicle along with five children between one and 10 years old.

Officers activated their lights and sirens to alert Gomez that they were behind her, but she reversed into a patrol car, according to the report.

SAPD said officers smelled alcohol on Gomez when she got out of her vehicle and approached them.

Gomez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a suspicion of driving while intoxicated charge and five counts of endangering a child.

The report did not mention the nature of the relationship between Gomez and the children.

KSAT emailed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to learn whether it has launched an investigation into Gomez.

A DFPS spokesperson told KSAT on Monday night that the children are not currently in its custody.

Read also: