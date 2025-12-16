Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Trump levels political attack on Rob Reiner in inflammatory post after his killing
Lawsuit: Spurs icon David Robinson accuses business partner of diverting more than $34 million

Local News

SAPD: San Antonio woman arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with 5 children in vehicle

Sky Gomez, 30, allegedly also backed into a patrol car, police say

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated with five children in her vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Sky Gomez, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive near East Southcross Boulevard.

SAPD said officers initially responded to the complex after receiving a call about a fight involving Gomez and a tow truck driver.

A police report states that Gomez told officers the tow truck driver was trying to harm her.

However, police said the driver explained that he and Gomez had begun arguing after he walked behind her vehicle.

According to the report, the driver said Gomez then began chasing him in her vehicle and trying to run him down.

When they arrived, officers said Gomez was still sitting in her vehicle along with five children between one and 10 years old.

Officers activated their lights and sirens to alert Gomez that they were behind her, but she reversed into a patrol car, according to the report.

SAPD said officers smelled alcohol on Gomez when she got out of her vehicle and approached them.

Gomez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a suspicion of driving while intoxicated charge and five counts of endangering a child.

The report did not mention the nature of the relationship between Gomez and the children.

KSAT emailed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to learn whether it has launched an investigation into Gomez.

A DFPS spokesperson told KSAT on Monday night that the children are not currently in its custody.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos