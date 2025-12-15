Man arrested, accused of DWI after hitting bicyclist on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after allegedly hitting a bicyclist on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

A preliminary report said the driver, identified as 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Armendariz, was heading northeast on Frio City Road when he struck a 48-year-old man riding a bicycle.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries to the bicyclist, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Armendariz remained at the scene, rendered aid and cooperated with investigators, the report states.

Upon further investigation, SAPD said that Armendariz was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Armendariz was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention on a $2,500 bond, jail records show.

