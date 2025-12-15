Skip to main content
Man arrested, accused of DWI after hitting bicyclist on West Side, SAPD says

Jose Alfredo Armendariz was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $2,500 bond, records show

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Jose Alfredo Armendariz's booking photo. (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after allegedly hitting a bicyclist on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

A preliminary report said the driver, identified as 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Armendariz, was heading northeast on Frio City Road when he struck a 48-year-old man riding a bicycle.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries to the bicyclist, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Armendariz remained at the scene, rendered aid and cooperated with investigators, the report states.

Upon further investigation, SAPD said that Armendariz was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Armendariz was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention on a $2,500 bond, jail records show.

