Local News

Woman bitten by 2 stray dogs while exercising on Southeast Side, police say

SAPD: Woman was treated at the scene for her non-life-threatening injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A 59-year-old woman was bitten by two stray dogs while exercising on the Southeast Side on Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the 3100 block of Hiawatha Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman with visible injuries, an SAPD preliminary report states.

The woman told police she was approached by two stray dogs that became aggressive and began biting her. She said she managed to fight off the animals, which fled the area after, SAPD said.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene for her non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, Animal Care Services helped contain the dogs at the scene. The animals are currently quarantined.

KSAT has reached out to ACS for more information.

